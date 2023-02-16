PADUCAH — Local doctors and pharmacists report a shortage of Ozempic, a prescription drug for type 2 diabetes. That's because people without diabetes are using it to drop some weight, sending demand higher.
The intended use of Ozempic is to regulate blood sugar. Despite that, some doctors are prescribing it because of one of its known side effects, weight loss, creating a worldwide shortage.
Baptist Health Paducah says there's been an ongoing shortage for months.
It's a big concern because, for patients with type 2 diabetes, sticking to a treatment regimen is key. A disruption to that could be dangerous.
You may be familiar with Ozempic’s catchy jingle, which is set to the tune of the 1974 hit song "Magic" by the Scottish band Pilot. It is an attempt to capture the attention of patients with type 2 diabetes.
Instead, people looking for a fast weight loss solution are taking heed, and it's taking TikTok by storm.
However, weight loss is not the intended use. Ozempic is not FDA approved for weight loss. It's approved for blood sugar control.
Kathy West, a certified diabetes educator at Baptist Health Paducah, says patients with type 2 diabetes are suffering from the shortage most.
“The person with diabetes is losing out on two levels at leastL: weight control and cardiovascular protection,” West says.
Davis Drugs, a pharmacy in Paducah, is struggling to keep it in stock.
Pharmacist Mallory McEwan says it's been a guessing game.
“We get some in occasionally, but not regularly, so we cannot verify or guarantee that shipments going to come in on any given day,” says McEwan.
That leaves many diabetic patients searching for alternatives.
“They call. I have two or three a week. 'Where do I get the drug?' Well, I don't have drugs. I don't have samples in the office,” West says.
The manufacturer projects the shortage will be resolved by the end of March.
Davis Drugs was told the shortage was supposed to end in late 2022, so the pharmacy is hopeful but not certain.
“We've been told before that it's possible that it could be back in stock, and it hasn't been, so it's just a day-to-day, case-by-case basis at this point,” McEwan says.
In other countries, like New Zealand and Australia, the wait could be even longer.
The manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, says the shortage could last there until July.
If you are taking Ozempic strictly for weight loss, be wary of the side effects.
Rebound weight gain is common, where if you stop taking it, you will likely gain the weight back.