TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — What's in a name? When it comes to Asian carp, quite a lot.
For decades, that term has been used to describe four fish species that have infested many U.S. rivers and threaten to invade the Great Lakes. They were imported to cleanse fish farms and sewage ponds but escaped into the wild.
Now, some government agencies are changing the label to “invasive carp” in the wake of anti-Asian hate crimes that surged during the pandemic. In Minnesota, state Sen. Foung Hawj was never a fan of the “Asian carp” label, but the last straw came when an Asian business delegation arriving at the Minneapolis airport encountered a sign reading “Kill Asian Carp.” It was a well-intentioned plea to prevent spread of the invasive fish. But the message was off-putting to the visitors. In 2014, Hawj and fellow Sen. John Hoffman won approval of a measure requiring that Minnesota agencies refer to the fish as “invasive carp.”
Now some other government agencies are taking the same step in the wake of anti-Asian hate crimes that surged during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service quietly changed its designation to “invasive carp” in April.
At the same time, Illinois officials and partner groups are planning to give the four species yet another name in a marketing campaign to get more people to eat them. Dubbed “The Perfect Catch,” a media campaign in the state will describe Asian carp as “sustainably wild, surprisingly delicious” — high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, low in mercury and other contaminants.
