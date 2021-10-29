Friday, the Local 6 family celebrated the retirement of longtime Chief Photographer Mike Spissinger. After 37 years of hard work, leadership, mentorship — and pranks — Spissinger, better known around these parts as Spiss, is retiring.
We held a celebration for him in the news station Friday. Former employees, news personalities and others from the community joined with us to wish him the very best of luck in his life's next chapter.
"I just kept thinking about all the things that Michael's helped me get through," WPSD Vice President and General Manager Bill Evans said. "You know — first as a news director then as a VP and now as a general manager — the counsel he's given me has been so valuable. So, we are losing a piece of the soul, we're losing a big chuck of leadership, we're certainly losing a trainer."
Spiss shared what WPSD has meant to him over his more than three decades here.
"It's been not the place that I come to every day, but it's supplied me what my life is, and so I'm forever grateful for that," Spiss said, "And I got to stop, because I'm just going to keep going. But I thank you all for your time, for your good wishes, and I love you all."
He also received special recognition from Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter.
All of us at Local 6 are incredibly sad to see him go, but we all know he's one of the hardest working people in news and he deserves all the best in his retirement. Photographer Mason Watkins put together a special tribute to say goodbye to Spiss, which you can watch below.
Every single person in our newsroom — from the photographers to the producers, editors, reporters and anchors — are better journalists because of Mike Spissinger. He's an incredible co-worker and friend, and he will be greatly missed.
Earlier this month, Spiss wrote an article reflecting on his 37 years with a camera on his shoulder. Click here to read it for yourself.