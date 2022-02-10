PADUCAH — WPSD Local 6 has filed a complaint that the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation Board violated the Kentucky Open Meetings Act.
The complaint is about a virtual meeting the board held on Jan. 24. WPSD’s letter to board chairman Mark Whitlow says the board illegally conducted an executive session.
WPSD also says technical issues required the public meeting be suspended. The board continued to meet even though one member, Darryl Pea, could not be heard by the others and another, John Mann, could not be seen for much of the meeting. Mann later connected to the meeting by phone, which is not illegal in the commonwealth.
Board member Bill Bartleman, also a McCracken County Commissioner, interrupted a report from Executive Director Michelle Campbell as she began speaking about this year’s AQS QuiltWeek. “We’re getting ready for the quilt show,” Campbell begins. Bartleman interrupts, “Michelle, I, I, wonder if we ought to discuss that in, uh, executive session ‘cause it involves a contract and possible negotiation.” Campbell says “OK” and moves to another topic.
The agenda for the meeting also included discussion of the dome pavilion as the first item of new business, but that item was skipped. The dome pavilion is large, temporary exhibition facility used during AQS QuiltWeek that increases available exhibition floor space substantially. In a phone conversation, WPSD News Director Perry Boxx told Whitlow he “appeared a bit surprised, as if Bartleman had just sprung an executive session on you.” Whitlow paused and replied, “Well, he did.”
Whitlow conceded in a letter to Local 6 that “certain portions” of the closed meeting should have been public, particularly board discussion about talks with Paducah city leaders about the dome. Using the dome costs in excess of $20,000 to put up and a like amount to bring down. The city of Paducah had traditionally provided labor and assumed the cost each year. At the time of the meeting, the city had withdrawn that assistance. The city had removed funding the dome from the current city budget. The Convention Center did not budget for it. The city claimed the former city manager sent a letter to the Convention Center last May stating its intention. The Convention Center claimed no letter was received. The Convention Center is contractually bound to provide the Dome for QuiltWeek.
WPSD’s complaint asks the board to schedule the meeting again, including full completion of the director’s report and disclosure of the discussions that illegally took place in private. The board has a meeting already scheduled for Feb. 16. The response to the complaint is due Feb. 18. WPSD specifically asks the board to:
- Within 30 days, repeat this meeting correctly including the director’s report as it would have been given if Bartleman had not improperly interrupted Campbell.
- Acknowledge in the notice of meeting and during the subsequent meeting that a violation of the Open Meetings Act occurred at the Jan. 24, 2022, meeting. The board should outline the specifics of how the law was violated and steps that will be taken to ensure future compliance. The board is also asked to include its plan for media presence upon the return from executive to public session going forward.
- Fully disclose, to the best of each board member’s memory, each and every item discussed in the executive session and what was said by each board member.
- Each board member and the board’s legal counsel should undergo mandatory training in the requirements of the Kentucky Open Meetings Act and the Kentucky Open Records Act (This training is available from the nonpartisan Kentucky Open Government Coalition in Frankfort, among others).
- Notify the public when and where the training will take place. Allow public attendance at the training, including media coverage.
- In conformity with KRS 15.257, confirm compliance, by the appropriate persons, with the Kentucky attorney general’s request for “Certificate of Receipt or Distribution” of the publications “The Kentucky Open Records & Open Meeting Acts: A guide for the Public and Public Agencies” and “Managing Government Records: A Cooperative Undertaking.” Compliance may be proved by providing WPSD with a copy of each person’s certificate.
The WPSD complaint says: “It is deeply troubling when any public official or body demonstrates a default position of conducting public business in private. A spur-of-the-minute decision by a single board member, apparently without discussion with the chair, leads to a private discussion about the public’s business. That is not acceptable. Nor is continuing a board meeting when one member literally could not be heard and therefore could not fully participate and another member could not be seen.” The station says it hopes for a “quick resolution of the matter.” If the board rejects the complaint, the station can appeal to the attorney general.
Download to read WPSD's full violation complaint:
Download to read board chairman Mark Whitlow's letter responding to the complaint: