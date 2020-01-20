PADUCAH — WPSD Local 6 received the first ever Fred Paxton Diversity Employer of the Year award from the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon in Paducah on Monday.
The award honors businesses that support the hiring of African Americans. Local 6 received the award from the NAACP for the outstanding African American journalists who serve visibly in the news department.
Fred Paxton, along with his wife Peggy, established a $1 million community career endowment to help African Americans in the community.
J.W. Cleary with the NAACP recalled a conversation he had with Fred Paxton. "'Your raise and your promotion is going to be based on whether you hire more African Americans in your department.' He said all of the sudden, African Americans came out of everywhere. He said that he heard every story in the world, 'I cannot find any, they are not qualified,' he said he heard every story there was," Cleary said.
Journalists Temi Adeleye, Shamarria Morrison, Abisola Adeyemo and Logan Gay were among those who helped accepted the award on behalf of Local 6.