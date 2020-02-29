Frankfurt, KY — Reporters and photographers from WPSD Local 6 attended the Kentucky News Photographers Association conference and awards ceremony in Frankfurt.
The competition has multiple categories and some reporters and photographers at WPSD made the charts.
Sports anchor Adam Wells won 1st place in two categories those being, Sports Highlights and Sports General for his story, "Mayfield Falls at State."
Morning news anchor Brianna Clark won 2nd in MMJ Composite which is a collection of her stories from 2019.
Multimedia Journalist Pauline Fitzgerald won 2nd place in the writing category for her story, "No More Chemo."
Chief Photojournalist Mike Spissinger received an honorable mention in the category News No Time for, "She'll Get Her Wings."