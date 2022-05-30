PADUCAH — Happy Birthday to WPSD! The station began bringing the news into your homes 65 years ago. The rest is history.
Check out the video above to see some fun, old pictures we found Monday, including some faces and things you might recognize!
One May 27, 1957, we began airing our signal.
The next day, May 28, WPSD aired our very first newscast.
For those who don't know, PSD stands for Paducah Sun Democrat, the same name as the local newspaper now called The Paducah Sun.
WPSD and the Sun are both owned by Paducah-based publishing company Paxton Media Group.