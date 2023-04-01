The severe weather on March 31 resulted in 60 confirmed tornadoes, 210 tornado warnings, damage across the South and Midwest, and at least 21 deaths according to the Associated Press.
Meteorologist Noah Bergren says the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) “did a really fantastic job for the higher risk zones,” and that the areas in those zones were “outlooked days in advance”.
Many people across several states were hit with EF3 and EF4 tornadoes.
The images below illustrate:
- Tornado warnings that were sent out by the National Weather Service, or NWS. These are represented by the red polygons.
- The final Storm Prediction Center weather outlook for each area. This is represented by the green (marginal), yellow (slight), orange (enhanced), red (moderate), and pink (high). You can find out more about this on the National Weather Service website.
- Confirmed tornadoes, which are represented by the tornado icons.
Little Rock, Arkansas had a supercell that produced a tornado which ended up tracking for hundreds of miles. Memphis, Tennessee faced its highest risk in over a decade. Bergren says the warm Winter caused increased warmth from the Gulf of Mexico which could definitely play a role in this Spring having active tornadoes.
Ahead of the storms, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency. This was particularly for the Jackson Purchase area.
Beshear had issued a statement urging everyone to be in a safe place by 5 p.m. He also said, “This is the worst forecast I’ve seen as governor.” He went on to say, “We are taking this very seriously and we need you to take this seriously, too. Please be prepared. Let’s do everything possible to keep everyone safe.”
Weakley County, Tennessee also prepared for severe weather. Local 6’s Arriyonna Allen and Mason Watkins spoke with Ray Wiggington, the Weakley County Emergency Management Director. He said he and his team had been making preparations for the severe weather throughout the week. Wiggington mentioned they had also been working with fire departments to ensure they were prepared to go when needed. He said they had also learned from the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak. You can read more from that story here.
Making sure you are prepared when a storm hits is critical in remaining safe. WPSD Local 6 is not only on television. We’re also available online at Watch Now | WPSD Local 6 and on Facebook. You can also download the WPSD Local 6 app.