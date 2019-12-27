It's a bitter sweet day here at WPSD.
After a combined 63 years, we said goodbye to two beloved co-workers.
Dwayne Stice has worked here for 18 years in HR and programming.
Etta Smith has been with us for 45 years, as traffic manager for more than 35 years.
They were presented with awards from the City of Paducah by Bill Evans, the Vice President and General Manager of WPSD.
They were named the Duke and Duchess of Paducah for their outstanding contributions to the city.
Congratulations Dwayne and Etta.
Enjoy retirement, you've earned it!