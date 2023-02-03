The WPSD Local 6 Weather Authority team estimates the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon will appear in the Local 6 area anywhere from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The team is using several variables to extrapolate the balloon's journey from its 2:13 p.m. sighting near Kansas City, Missouri, drifting southeast at 50,000 feet. CNN aviation correspondent Pete Muntean reported on Twitter this most recent sighting by pilots on a Cessna Citation private jet flying at 43,000 feet.
The weather team found this plane and pilot on FlightAware, a site that tracks flight traffic, and calculated where specifically the pilots saw the balloon and the speed at which it is moving.
By using that position, they have a starting point from which they can track the balloon's travel.
Temperatures start to warm as you near the bottom of the stratosphere, the second layer of the atmosphere, which will affect wind speed. By using atmospheric sounding, a tool that meteorologists use to profile the atmosphere, they can calculate the balloon's speed based on the confirmed altitude of 50,000 feet. They estimate the balloon is traveling at about 80.5 mph.
That would put the balloon over Carbondale, Illinois, at around 4:57 p.m.
From there, they can use the distance between Carbondale and Paducah, factoring in wind variance, divided by the speed to estimate the amount of time it would take to be visible in our area.
The team estimates it will be possible to view the balloon from Paducah in the northern horizon, but it will likely be much more visible in southern Illinois.
CNN video taken earlier Friday shows the balloon over Columbia, Missouri.