BENTON, KY — Oftentimes, kids arrive at StepStone with nothing more than the clothing they're wearing and a trash bag of personal belongings, StepStone Family and Youth Services says.

That's why the organization hosts a yearly blanket drive, collecting cozy blankets at area drop-off locations to give to kids in need.

In a Friday release about the Wrapped in Love Blanket Drive, the organization says they gave out many blankets to community members in the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

Additionally, they place "take what you need" boxes outside of their offices, with blankets and other items for anyone who needs them.

StepStone says the blanket drive will be held from January 23 to February 17, with information about drop-off locations coming soon.

For more information about StepStone and the services they provide, take a look at our Mug Monday feature below.