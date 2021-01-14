Providing love, comfort and joy. That’s the mission for StepStone Family and Youth Services, a local foster care agency.
The Wrapped in Love blanket drive starts Jan. 14 and goes until Feb. 14. The goal is to collect at least 500 blankets to be able to give to these kids in foster care, who often don’t have anything of their own.
You can drop off new blankets at any of these locations:
- Elite Air, 45 Turner Lane, Mayfield, KY.
- JCCB Vendors, 537 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY.
- Sara Gipson Realty, 140 N. Friendship Road, Paducah, KY.
- Buff City Soap, 630 N. 12th St. Murray, KY.
- StepStone Family and Youth Services, 78 Caky drive, Benton, KY.