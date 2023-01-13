Benton, KY — "For children in foster care, life looks a little different than other kids."

That's according to Taylor Clayton of StepStone Family and Youth Services.

"Through no fault of their own, life has dealt them a different hand — and it’s seldom a fair hand," Clayton explains.

Each year, StepStone hosts a blanket drive, collecting items of comfort for foster kids who utilize their services.

According to a previous release about the drive, many of these kids show up to StepStone with nothing more than a trash bag and a few personal belongings.

Clayton says a blanket can make a big difference.

"The purpose of this blanket drive is so children in out-of-home care can feel wrapped in love, like many of us have felt by our mother or father."

Clayton says she's experienced this firsthand.

Her grandmother still has her baby blanket stored away for her, she says, after an adverse home life saw her placed with fictive kin.

"When I could not be with them, I carried this blanket with me and slept with it on sleepless nights — it was a comfort item for many years," she says.

She thinks all children should have an experience like this.

For foster children, she explains, simply having something of their own to bring them a sense of comfort and love can make a big difference in their lives.

If you would like to participate in the blanket drive, simply drop a blanket off at one of the following locations between January 23 and February 17.

For more information about the services provided by StepStone, click on our Mug Monday segment featuring the organization below.