Wreath-laying ceremony for fallen KSP trooper

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- Kentucky State Police trooper Eric Chrisman died six years ago in the line of duty in a car crash on U.S. 62 near Grand Rivers, Kentucky.
Wednesday, fellow state troopers and his family gathered at the site of the crash and placed a wreath in his memory.
Randy and Dawn Chrisman said they're proud of their son and the work he did as a trooper. But, coping with his death never gets any easier.
"In some ways it seems like just yesterday we had that last hug and pat on the back," said Chrisman. "He told me 'I love you pops,' seems like forever since we've seen him."
"When we take time to come out here and remember these fallen troopers and go to a line of duty death for a fellow officer or deputy, it's important to us," said KSP Commander Post One Captain David Archer. "It allows us to ensure every day when we go to work we bring our best with us, provide the best, and that we're the best when we go home to our families as well."
His family says Eric always said "God first, family second, and everyone is family."
In his honor, his sister started giving out onesies to troopers who have newborns with his saying on them.
The 23-year-old was the first trooper to die in the line of duty for KSP Post 1. He died June 23, 2015.