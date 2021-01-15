CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department says a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 55 claimed the lives of two women.
Police say the wreck happened around 2:48 p.m. Thursday at the 98 mile marker of I-55 Southbound.
A car was driving northbound on the interstate when it left the roadway, crossed the divided median and hit a southbound SUV, police say.
Officers say the driver of the car was trapped inside, and the passenger, an 18-year-old women from Cape Girardeau, was ejected on impact. Police say the woman later died as a result from her injuries. The driver had to be extricated from the car.
The passenger of the SUV had to be extricated as well. That individual and the driver of the SUV were both taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the passenger in the SUV, a 77-year-old woman from Galesburg, Illinois, later died because of her injuries.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says the crash is still under investigation.