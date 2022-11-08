MARION, KY — A write-in candidate has won the race for mayor of Marion, Kentucky.
D'Anna Browning received 348 votes in Tuesday's election.
That means she was able to defeat both candidates whose names appeared on the ballot: Donald Arflack, who received 231 votes, and Austin Valentine Jr., who received 117 votes.
And in the Marion City Council race, voters chose Randy Dunn with 494 votes, Bobby Belt with 466 votes, H. Glenn Conger with 436 votes, Wanda Olson with 382 votes, Dwight Sherer with 381 votes and Michael Byford with 283 votes.
The top six candidates won that race, meaning Dunn, Belt, Conger, Olson, Sherer and Byford beat out Tracy Cook with 277 votes, Troy McGahan with 261 votes, Taylor Davis with 247 votes, Marty Wallace with 209 votes, Doug Campbell with 132 votes and Thomas Hawthorne with 115 votes.
