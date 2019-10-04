Watch again

CORBIN, KY (WLEX) — Thursday was a day nearly 80 years in the making for a Corbin, Kentucky, family who lost a loved one at Pearl Harbor.

Ulis Steely's remains were flown to Lexington and escorted to Corbin, where he will finally be laid to rest.

The plane carrying Steely's remains had a special welcome as it landed at Bluegrass Airport.

The Steely family was waiting with American flags in hand to see Ulis Steely home.

He was serving in the Navy on the USS Oklahoma when it was hit during Pearl Harbor.

It wasn't until 2015 that his remains were identified.

His casket was escorted by dozens of motorcyclists all the way to Corbin where he'll be laid to rest in the gravesite that was purchased for him many years ago.

"This means everything to the family for him to finally get to be home and buried in Corbin next to his family,” said Lorrie Steely, who is married to a grandchild of Ulis.

"I'm feeling wonderful inside. It feels like the sun. Feel how warm that is? That's how I feel inside right now,” said Coit Steely, Ulis’ nephew.