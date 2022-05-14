Honoring heroes was the theme Saturday in Wickliffe for the 'Thank a Veteran' parade.
Floats started at the Wickliffe riverfront and ended with a celebration at the Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum.
"It's our way of giving back," said Steve Hibbard of the Patriot Guard Riders.
"When you see a veteran welcome them home, tell them thanks, thank them for their service," said Hibbard.
Among the honored guest from all branches of services and multiple wars were World War II Veterans Albert Wess, Dale Faughn, and Harlan Beck.
"I really enjoyed it," said Wess.
Wess served in the Army and Faughn and Beck served in the Marines. They shared stories about their service what it means to be a patriot and how thankful they are for the community support.
"This is a vital kind of a thing to be interested in and be excited over," said Faughn.
"We were sent out to do a job and each and every one of us apparently did it the right way or we wouldn't be here today," said Beck.
Wickliffe and Barlow fire departments served as escorts for the parade. The firefighters say the experience was emotional.
"My Uncle Willie was in the army and if I can give back to him it's the least I could do," said Deputy Chief Mike Starnes.
The parade started at the riverfront and ended at the Kentucky veteran and patriot museum… A place where they believe in thanking a veteran every day.
"I appreciate everything Wickliffe has done for me and the veterans," said Beck.
