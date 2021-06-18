PADUCAH — The B-25 Barnstorming Tour Across Kentucky stopped in Paducah Friday at Midwest Aviation at Barkley Regional Airport. Offering three flights for 15 local World War II veterans, Friday's stop was all about honoring the Greatest Generation.
We talked with World War II veterans who got to ride in the B-25 Mitchell Bomber "Show Me" Friday. They were touched by the number of people who came out to support them and thank them for their service.
We want to share a little look at their day at the airport. Watch the video above to hear about their experience in their own words.
We are losing many of our World War II and Korean War veterans. Last year, the pandemic canceled honor flights across the country.
Thirty-five Kentucky veterans were set to go, but have since died. Time is of the essence, and this plane is a recruitment tool.
Honor Flight Bluegrass is looking for west Kentucky WWII and Korea veterans who want to go to Washington, D.C., in the fall. Email us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com. We want to help get you on a flight.
For more details about the Oct. 20 flight, visit honorflightbluegrass.org.