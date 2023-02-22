OAK RIDGE, TN — Emergency response personnel are reportedly at the scene of a fire at the Y-12 Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
According to a spokesperson at the facility, one of their production buildings — building 9212 — had a fire in a hood at approximately 9:15 a.m.
Y-12 says emergency personnel responded and determined the fire was contained to the production building.
Over 200 employees were evacuated as a result of the incident, the spokesperson explained.
He also said there were no reports of injury or contamination as a result of the fire and there was no danger to the public.
Reporters at WVLT out of Knoxville say they confirmed the material involved in the fire was a compound of uranium.
On their website, Y-12 explains they are affiliated with the United States Department of Energy.
They say they help "ensure a safe and effective U.S. nuclear weapons deterrent," fuel naval reactors, retrieve and store nuclear materials, and "perform complementary work for other government and private-sector entities."
On their Facebook page, they say they maintain "the safety, security and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile."