PADUCAH– Looking to enjoy some live music this weekend? Well YACtoberfest might just be the event for you!
The 3-day festival that celebrates art, music and community, begins Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in Carson Park.
Tickets and other purchases will raise money for the Yeiser Art Center, Paducah’s oldest arts organization.
YACtoberfest will not replace the Lower Town Arts & Music Festival.
Attendees should enter Carson Park using the 30th Street entrance, not from Joe Clifton Drive. Attendees will also be asked to wear a mask when moving around the park and at times when they are unable to social distance from others.
