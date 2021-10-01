PADUCAH — YACtoberfest is on its second day of the three-day festival at Carson Park in McCracken County.
It is a fundraiser for the Yeiser Art Center in Paducah. While many are excited, those who live nearby are worried about noise levels.
Neighbors are concerned that the music from the event will be too loud. They said the Touchdown and Tunes event in September was too loud, creating vibrations in the neighborhood. They would rather see events with music at another venue.
YACtoberfest co-coordinator Will Brandon said organizers intend to have a fun and respectful event.
"We're working with a local production company called 'GT Productions,' and Tyler Wallace, and they're made up of great, great local guys," said Brandon. "They live all around here, so they're doing everything they can to make sure that the music sounds wonderful, it's not overbearing. We don't start music till 4 p.m. each day. We have a hard cut-off of 10 or 10:30 each night-- so people can still get rest, and we can as well."
It usually takes place in downtown Paducah, but it is happening at Carson Park to create more space for social distancing.
Brandon said organizers are inviting everyone to come out and help them raise funds for their nonprofit after a tough year.
"The past couple of years have been rough for everyone — especially the nonprofits have taken a huge hit. Musicians have taken a huge hit. Artists have taken a huge hit," said Brandon. "We're trying to address all of that, where you're raising funds for Paducah's oldest nonprofit arts organization. We have local and regional arts vendors set up here, so please come buy art from them."
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said that he has listened to the community's concerns about noise complaints from Touchdown and Tunes, the last event at Carson Park.
He said he is considering other options.
"Sometimes it can be a bit challenging to balance that, however I think that there is some relief on the horizon, because I intend for there to be a stage area at the new sports complex,” Clymer said.
Clymer's idea to have events at the sports complex is not happening anytime soon. It could take years.
As of Oct. 1, no music events are scheduled for the rest of the year.
YACtoberfest organizers want everyone to come out and support the Yeiser Art Center while remaining respectful to neighbors.
Click here to learn more information about YACtoberfest and the Yeiser Art Center.