LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth has endorsed Morgan McGarvey as his choice to succeed him in Congress.
Yarmuth touts the state lawmaker’s progressive credentials as Democrats try to retain their lone seat in Kentucky’s congressional delegation.
McGarvey has amassed a huge fundraising advantage over his primary rival, state Rep. Attica Scott, in the Louisville-area 3rd District.
At their appearance Monday, Yarmuth referred to McGarvey as a “true champion of progressive values.” Scott responded to the endorsement by saying Black women are “always told to wait our turn,” and says that includes Democratic politics.
Scott is Black, while McGarvey and Yarmuth are white.
