MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An arrest has been made in connection to an overdose incident linked to a THC vaping device, the McCracken County Sheriff's department says.
The sheriff's department says a teenage girl showed signs of overdose Monday. Investigators say another teen left the girl at school that afternoon. School officials and other witnesses saw something was wrong and called for medical personnel. The girl was taken to a local hospital, where the sheriff's office says she recovered from an overdose.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the girl told investigators she and a friend went to a house on Metropolis Lake Road in West Paducah, and someone gave them a THC vaping device. The girl said when she used the device, she immediately felt sick. Then, she was taken to the school and left there.
The news release says detectives interviewed witnesses over the next two days, and obtained a search warrant for the home on Metropolis Lake Road. The home was searched around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and detectives say they found THC vaping devices, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other evidence.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the case on charges of marijuana trafficking, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.