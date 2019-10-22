MARTIN, TN — Police in Martin, Tennessee, say a 12-year-old boy was injured Tuesday when the bicycle he was riding was hit by a Jeep.
The crash happened around 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, the Martin Police Department says in a news release.
Police say a man was driving north on Summer Street, and the boy was riding his bike west on the sidewalk along the south side of University Street. The Jeep crashed into the bike at the intersection of those streets, the news release says.
The boy was taken to a hospital, but police say his injuries were not life threatening.
The driver, 63-year-old Terry King, was not injured.
The Martin Police Department says its investigation into the crash is ongoing.