UPDATE: The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Jaden Brindley has been found and is safe.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teenage girl who has been reported missing.
A news release from the sheriff's office says 17-year-old Jaden Brindley was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday on Brookside Drive in Mayfield.
The release says Brindley told her mother she was going out with friends, but she never returned home. When she was last seen, Brindley was wearing a baby blue sweatshirt, jeans and black Nike Jordan sneakers.
The sheriff's office says the teen is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has black hair, and the sheriff's office says she has a tattoo of a Taco Bell logo on her leg.
If you know where Jaden Brindley is, you can call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.