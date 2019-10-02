PADUCAH — A 71-year-old man charged with rape and incest from more than 40 years ago is out of jail on bond Wednesday night. Henry Glore was arraigned Wednesday morning on those charges after spending a night in jail.

He asked District Court Judge Chris Hollowell to lower his bond at the arraignment. That was denied.

Before the hearing started though, Glore was telling the other inmates "They're here for me," referencing our cameras.

He then compared his case to Bill Cosby's rape cases saying "70 year old man. Bill (Cosby). You know who Bill (Cosby) is? Bill Cosby... 40 years ago... I did something."

Glore has a long history in Paducah, serving 14 years as a Paducah police officer. He served from 1976 to 1990. The alleged rape happened in 1977 while he was a sworn officer.

Glore's name was also in the news in 1990. The Paducah Sun published an article in April 1990 that recounts the dramatic arrest of Glore for cocaine possession. He was part of a larger drug investigation.

The article says "a businessman trying to avoid going to jail for selling cocaine, had told members of the Paducah Police Special Investigations Unit that he had sold the drug to Glore and used it with him."

Glore was later given probation and ordered to work community service by "telling young people about the evils of drugs."

in 1992, Glore wrote "take it from me... you can lose your life, you can lose a good job and you can hurt your friends and family."

In 2015, the local chapter of the NAACP awarded Glore with the Mayor's Award for his service to the community.

Glore has been a deacon at his church for 15 years and teaches Bible study.

In 2018, a family member filed a report with Kentucky State Police alleging rape.

"That's something that a lot of victims struggle with is 'well should I say something now when it's been a while?'" Lotus Intervention Program Grace Stewart said. Lotus is the west Kentucky resource center for sexual violence and child abuse victims.

"Maybe they feel some guilt, like 'Well now they have a family, and I don't want to upset that family by coming forward and letting folks know what happened,' but that's still a crime that happened, and that victim deserves justice. And even though it was 40 years ago, it's still very real in the mind of the victim," Stewart explained.

KSP says they've confirmed with DNA tests that the victim had Glore's child when she was 15 years old. Glore was 30 at the time.

Glore will be back in court on Oct. 8.

In Kentucky, there is no statute of limitations for felony sex crimes, but the laws vary in other states. You can learn more about the statute of limitations in your state here.

Here is a list of resource centers in or near the Local 6 area for victims of sexual violence: