MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Authorities are working to find a missing 61-year-old man who reportedly has issues with memory loss in Marshall County, Kentucky, the local emergency management director says.
Marshall County Emergency Management Director Curt Curtner says 61-year-old William F. Sweet was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday in Aurora, Kentucky.
Curtner says Sweet is 6 feet, 1 inch tall; weighs 280 pounds; and has gray hair and a mustache. He was wearing blue jeans and white tennis shoes when he was last seen. Curtner says Sweet may be in a 2015 white GM pickup truck, and he likes to spend a lot of time in the area of Land Between the Lakes.
If you know where Sweet is or you see him, you can call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 270-527-3112.