MARTIN, TN -- A 9-year-old was injured after they were hit by a car Wednesday morning.
Around 8:38 a.m., Martin police were called to West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital on report of a child hit by a car.
Officers say a car hit a 9-year-old near the intersection of McCombs and Jackson Street.
The child had minor, non-life threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.
The driver of the car, 43-year-old Gary Shields of Martin, was cited with failure to yield and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Shields is scheduled to appear in Weakley County General Session Court on Thursday.