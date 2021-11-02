MAYFIELD, KY — Mid-Continent University will no longer seek payments of former students' debts.
Facing more than $11 million in debt, Mid-Continent closed its doors in 2014 and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and former students were told to pay up.
Local 6 has learned that the university's board of trustees recently sent a letter notifying former students that its collection of all payments ended on Oct. 31. The notice was sent out after Mid-Continent filed a motion to authorize abandonment of the property as part of its bankruptcy case.
West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications bought the former MCU campus in Mayfield in 2017 for $1.8 million, converting it into a technology park.
In addition to sending the letter to former students regarding its abandonment of debt collection, Mid-Continent also posted the notice to its website.
In full, the notice reads:
Notice of Abandonment of Debt Collection by Mid-Continent University
October 29, 2021
From: The Board of Trustees of Mid-Continent University
Pursuant to the Motion By Debtor to Authorize Abandonment of Property ( Case 14-50687 jal , Document 482) of the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Case filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Kentucky, and granted by the Order Granting Motion By Debtor to Authorize Abandonment of Property (Case 14-50687 jal, Document 488), by the Honorable Joan A. Lloyd, this notice is being provided to students as a declaration that neither Mid-Continent University (MCU) nor any person or entity representing MCU will seek further collection of the debt you have with the university. Collection of all payments will end on October 31, 2021.