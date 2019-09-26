Watch again

PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River has been a Paducah tradition for 25 years. For one family, it has been their annual tradition too — from the very beginning.

John Ford said he and his wife took part in the very first Barbecue on the River as part of another team. Later on, when that team stopped competing at the event, Ford created his own team: J-MACK

“I’m John, my wife is Melinda, my oldest daughter is Christy, and (my other daughter) Michelle’s first name is Katherine. So that’s where the J-MACK comes from," Ford explained.

Ford's daughter, Michelle Tapscott, and her husband, Jay, later opened their own restaurant and named it J-MACK BBQ, located near Gilbertsville in Marshall County.

Members of the family have cooked in every Barbecue on the River since it began in 1995.

"The teams have grown. We’re all one big family here, and that’s the thing that I enjoy the most about Barbecue on the River," Michelle said.

So what keeps J-MACK coming back year after year? Michelle said the main reason they do this is to raise money for charity. After J-MACK was formed, their proceeds from selling meals at Barbecue on the River benefited Bardwell Christian Church.

After the church got everything it needed, J-MACK then chose to benefit the St. Thomas More chapter of the Knights of Columbus. Over the past several years at Barbecue on the River, the Knights of Columbus have been sending volunteers to help J-MACK with the cooking. In return, the group has gotten the proceeds from J-MACK's sales. Last year, J-MACK raised more than $8,000 for the Knights of Columbus. This year, the goal is $10,000.

But J-MACK is also benefiting a second group this year — Cassidy's Cause, a nonprofit that provides therapeutic horseback riding. J-MACK is cooking meats for Cassidys Cause to sell, and the group gets all the proceeds.

“We all have a very giving heart, my family does," Michelle said.

Raising money for good causes is what keeps J-MACK coming back. And it’s cooking as a family that creates fond memories.

“It also brings us closer together. It really does, because you really know the love of the family that you have," said Michelle.

Cooking as a family has led to J-MACK winning many trophies at Barbecue on the River over the years. Ford recalled one of his favorites.

“My grandson, he was about 5 years old. The trophy was bigger than he was. And they had a picture on the Paducah Sun where he was walking off the stage, and he had the trophy up like this. Yeah, that’s special," said Ford.

J-MACK is looking to add even more trophies to its collection when the team competes this Saturday to cook the best chicken, ribs, pork and whole hog.