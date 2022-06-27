PADUCAH — The Yeiser Art Center is hosting a free 3-day Draw-A-Thon event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 28-30.
Thanks to a donation from Wickliffe's Phoenix Paper, The Yeiser gallery walls will be completely covered in paper and anyone is invited to stop by to draw on them. In an announcement made on Monday, the center explained that people can doodle, draw, write, and even use mixed-media on the walls.
They say that several talented artists will be at the event leading sessions and giving prompts to help people come up with ideas, but anyone has free reign to contribute to the space as they please.