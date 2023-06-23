PADUCAH — From June 27 to June 29, the Yeiser Art Center's gallery walls will be covered top-to-bottom in large sheets of paper for the community to draw on.
The event is free to the public to enjoy, with all supplies being provided by the art center in Paducah.
Additionally, the center says it will be partnering with Dry Ground Brewery for a 21 and up, adults-only Drink & Draw event starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. The event will be led by local artists Rachel Alford and Tyler King.
The center will also have a reception for local artist William Renzulli, who will have a book signing for his new book “According To Me.”
For more information on these events, check out the Yeiser Art Center Facebook page.