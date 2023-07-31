FILE - Yellow Corp. trucks navigate the YRC Freight terminal Friday, July 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Trucking company Yellow Corp. has shut down operations and is headed for a bankruptcy filing, Sunday, July 30, 2023, according to the Teamsters Union and multiple media reports. After years of financial struggles, reports of Yellow preparing for bankruptcy emerged last week — as the Nashville, Tennessee-based trucker saw customers leave in large numbers. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)