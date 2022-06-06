PADUCAH — Local 6's annual Beat the Heat drive kicked off Monday. Now through July 8, drop off a new fan at a Paducah Bank location or the Salvation Army in southern Illinois, and it will go to someone in need of one.
Paducah Bank is once again the sponsor for this year's drive.
The goal is to collect as many fans as possible to help local families in need Beat the Heat this summer.
The fans will be distributed by local community service organizations.
In addition to the Paducah Bank and Salvation Army Illinois drop-off locations, Local 6 will host a Beat the Heat Day in the station parking lot on June 29.
For more details about fan drop off locations and the organizations that will distribute the fans, visit our Beat the Heat page.