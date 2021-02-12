(WHEC/NBC News) — Newly released body camera footage shows more of the interactions between a 9-year-old girl, her family and police officers in Rochester, New York on the day the girl was pepper-sprayed while handcuffed in the back of a patrol car.
The body camera video shows more than one police officer throwing instructions at the girl while she was hysterical and calling for her father.
At the time, police new the girl was suicidal.
After the girl is sprayed, she begs the officers to wipe her eyes. They decline, telling her to wait for an ambulance.
“They wouldn’t do this to a little white kid,” says Elliot Shields, the new attorney for the girl’s mother.
Shields is also one of the lawyers for the family of Daniel Prude, who died after he stopped breathing in Rochester police custody last year.
“They wouldn’t do this to any of their own children. I’ll tell you right now if any teacher did that in a public school they’d be fired and they’d be sued,” Shields adds.
One officer has been suspended and two more have been placed on administrative duty.
