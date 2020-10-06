MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- If you're still deciding whether to vote by absentee ballot or in-person you need to decide soon. The deadline to request an absentee ballot in Kentucky is Friday.
Voters who've already received their absentee ballot says their experience with the process has been smooth.
Multiple voters came to the McCracken County Courthouse to drop off their ballots.
"I would have had to set up an appointment and come and I wanted to come when it was convenient for me," said Barbara Phrogmorton, a 50-year voter.
Phrogmorton also voted absentee because of family health concerns.
It only takes about two to three minutes to request your absentee ballot online at govoteKY.com
In 28 to 48 hours, mailing labels come to the clerk's office and your ballot is sent to you. You can put your absentee ballot inside a mailbox or you can go to your counties clerk's office and drop your ballot off inside their secure ballot box.
It's all about what makes you comfortable says Joe Roark, another voter dropping off his ballot.
"I'd actually made a mistake on my absentee ballot," said Roark. "I put it in the wrong folder and went down to the clerks office and they helped me get it all straightened out then I was able to drop it off."
A rule of thumb for everyone is to vote as early as you can. The last day to request an absentee ballot in Tennessee is October 27th. In Missouri, October 21st, and in Illinois October 29th.