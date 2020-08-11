AMERICAN RED CROSS — If you are fully recovered from a verified COVID-19 diagnosis, the plasma in your blood may contain COVID-19 antibodies that can attack the virus.
The American Red Cross says this convalescent plasma is being evaluated as a possible treatment for currently ill COVID-19 patients, so your donation could help save the lives of patients of people battling ths disease.
American Red Cross says donating this convalescent plasma is a special gift only those who have recovered from the virus can give.
You can sign up by clicking here!
The American Red Cross website says you must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors age 18 or younger.
You must be in good health. Red Cross says you generally feel well, even if you're being treated for a chronic condition. You can view blood donations FAQ's by clicking here.
Lastly, Red Cross says you to donate this plasma, you must have a prior, verified diagnosis of COVID-19, but now are symptom free. You can view the COVID-19 Plasma FAQ's by clicking here.