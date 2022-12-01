MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Twenty-five years ago today, lives were forever changed when a student gunman opened fire inside Heath High School in McCracken County.
Then 14-year-old Michael Carneal opened fire on his fellow students in 1997.
Three students died and another five others were injured.
In September of this year, the Kentucky parole board voted unanimously that Carneal would serve the remainder of his life in prison, with no further chances at parole.
A quarter century has passed since the shooting, but the effects are long-lasting — still rippling through the community today.
Christina Ellegood, sister of Nicole Hadley's — who died in the shooting — says she can see Dec. 1 in a new light.
She’ll never forget that day and will forever keep the memory of her sister alive.
"I feel at peace over the loss of Nicole this year. I believe I feel this way because we know the shooter will never be released," Ellegood says.
Randy Wright, vice chairman of the school board in 1997, was with Ellegood and her family that day.
He rushed them to the hospital to see about the status 14-year-old Nicole Hadley.
“I was doing 115 miles an hour by the airport. Trying to get that poor mother in the back seat to where her kid was,” Wright says.
In that moment, the gravity of shooting hadn't set in for Wright.
The coming weeks would be the hardest to get through, as emotions of heartbreak and frustration weighed on him.
“I was just thinking, how is this possible? How did this happen at my little high school? I was really bothered every morning when it was time for my daughter to go to school,” says Wright.
Wright says all these years later, he still grapples with those same feelings.
Emotional wounds never heal in the face of seemingly one mass shooting after another nationwide.
“You can't help but have kind of a flashback. You ask the television set as they're interviewing the people...You're looking at the ones that are in charge and saying, did y'all not pay any attention to our shooting?” Wright says.
Wright voiced his frustrations in letter to the parole board, ahead of Carneal's hearing.
He believes the verdict is justice prevailing, yet the trauma for everyone affected still lingers.
“You never get over it. I mean you just never, never do,” Wright says.
While coping with the trauma, Wright says it's important to cling to the good memories.
Christina Ellegood is doing just that.
In a statement to Local 6 she says, "Today my family will focus on who Nicole was and the positive things that we have experienced in the last 25 years. We are grateful for the community and the continued support."
Wright says he keeps in contact with students from the school through social media and checks in with them on days like these.
In remembrance of the day, several former Heath High School students changed their profile pictures to an image saying, “Never forget.”