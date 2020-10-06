PADUCAH -- Across the state, people are still waiting to hear about their unemployment benefits.
The state says they're working through the claims in the queue, but many still haven't heard back after filing their claims months ago. Patrick Joines has been waiting to hear back since July. He's been on two calls, and been promised to have his claim processed. As we move into October, he's heard nothing, and the bills are piling up.
"I've already gone through what I had saved up, and anybody else that I've talked to that's in the same situation," Joines said. "Everybody's going through their savings. This has been going on since March, and I've talked to people that's been trying to get a hold of unemployment since March and April and nobody's having any luck."
Alexis Santiago is one of those people who's been waiting since March. We spoke with Santiago in late August and he still hasn't heard from the state. As Santiago waits for a response, his financial situation is getting worse.
"I'm hurting so bad I had to sell my truck that I had in the garage," Santiago said.
Something both Joines and Santiago want to see is Kentucky's regional unemployment offices reopen. Governor Andy Beshear explained that's something people across the state are going to have to wait for.
"It would reduce the speed at which right now claims are being processed. With the amount of claims, we need to get to a steady point before we can absorb that loss of productivity," Beshear said.
Santiago and Joines are left with uncertainty as they eagerly wait to hear if they're getting help.
"If I don't receive no money, I don't know what I'm going to do. If I even try to attempt to go look for work I probably won't even have no vehicles," Santiago said.
"You want to stay in the queue," Joines said. "You want to hope you get your call back, but that call never comes."
Joines says he's planning to have the protest outside of Governor Beshear's office in Frankfort at 7 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday.