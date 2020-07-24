PADUCAH — It's no secret that many Americans are struggling, as millions continue to rely on unemployment benefits.
"We think they'll be on unemployment for quite some time," says CPA Dean Owen.
Owen says if people on unemployment don't prepare now, they'll have to pay a large tax bill come next April. The money individuals get from unemployment insurance is considered taxable income.
"It's a pretty common problem to see people get their unemployment insurance and not have withholdings. And under normal times, you know, unemployment isn't that much money, so they don't have any withholdings taken out, because they're trying to get all they can in their paycheck to live," says Owen.
Owen says, with the extra $600 from the federal government, it's a good idea to adjust withholdings from your unemployment benefits at both the state and federal level. If you adjust your withholdings now, you won't have to pay as much on tax day.
"Even if they go in and change it now, maybe they've been on it for six weeks or eight weeks, they're still going to need to put money aside, because your gonna' end up with a decent tax bill, because you took Kentucky's unemployment plus $600. For a lot of people, that was $1,000 a week," says Owen.
It's important to start putting money aside now, so you don't get an unwanted surprise from the IRS on your tax bill.
"Understand you're gonna' pay it, and if you save now or between now and the end of the year, you can pay it next year on schedule, you'll pay less. If you can't, you're gonna' pay a lot more,' says Owen.
Kentuckians can change the withholdings amount for their unemployment benefits by visiting the state's unemployment website and adjusting their claim. As of now, the deadline to file 2020 tax returns is April 15, 2021.