PADUCAH— A video of a young boy with cerebral palsy went viral last year when he met Winnie the Pooh at Disney. Friday, he officially became Reidland Gray Barber, when he was adopted by his foster parents.
Allison and Jessie Barber have been married for three years and Reidland is their fourth adopted child. They say they couldn't imagine him not being a part of their family.
"Everyone deserves someone that loves them no matter what. All these kids, they come from something that nobody wants to think about most of the time. They need to have a home that stable and someone that's going to be there for them, each and every time," Allison Barber said.
Many of the Barbers' family and friends brought their kids to the adoption ceremony Friday. All the kids got to pick out their favorite Pooh.