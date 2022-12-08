MURPHYSBORO, IL — A young Murphysboro woman was killed in a collision with a Freightliner semi on Wednesday morning, deputies say.
According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Summer Scholz was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on Illinois Highway 149 Wednesday morning as a 2022 Freightliner was driving westbound.
Deputies say evidence at the scene and witness statements show Scholz lost control of her car as she was coming around a curve, causing her car to cross the center line and strike the front of the truck.
Scholz died at the scene.
Deputies say the crash is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office's Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.