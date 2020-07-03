MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- While many people are enjoying fireworks around Independence Day, it's important to also be considerate of people who may be having a tougher time, like veterans.
McCracken County resident James Vance joined the Marine Corps in 1955, when he was 28 years old. He said graduating from boot camp was the "most important day of my life."
"Because I can put the eagle, globe and anchor on and say, 'You're a Marine'," Vance explained.
Vance then served during the the Vietnam War. While overseas, he worked as a crew chief and door gunner for helicopters. He said most of the time, he took part in medevac missions, landing in combat zones to pick up the wounded.
"You went in to pick some guy up and it would be hot. You'd be shooting, shooting most of the time," Vance recalled. "That's not a long-lived thing. I'm lucky. I made it through two tours over there, three years. I made it back."
Vance said oftentimes, he had to provide medical aid to the injured, such as efforts to resuscitate them and stop their bleeding.
"A lot of times, on your way in, they'd throw a guy in the airplane. You might have a corpsman with you. You might not have a corpsman with you," Vance said. "Many times, I went out and picked guys up that didn't have a corpsman in the airplane. You was the corpsman. You was the door gunner. You got on your gun and you shot, and you left him alone. You shot until you got out of the zone. Once you got out of the zone, then you took care of him."
Vance also lost a close friend during the war. He said both he and his "adopted brother," Robert Swain, were in Vietnam in 1969. Like Vance, Swain was a crew chief and a door gunner. But Swain was killed on Dec. 28, 1969 when the helicopter he was in crashed into the side of a mountain during bad weather. Vance said in addition to Swain, 15 people were killed.
"He left a wife and five kids back in Muncie (Indiana)," said Vance. "So a really tough time, especially for me."
Vance said he retired from the Marine Corps in November 1974. While that was nearly 46 years ago, Vance can still feel the effects from the war, which can be triggered by fireworks.
"You hear the firecrackers going off and that's not too bad. You see the Roman candles shooting and that's not bad. What really gets you is when you don't hear this thing that goes, tsssssst," said Vance. "You shoot them big ones up in the air and all of a sudden, you hear boom, boom, boom, and it rattles you. And it shakes you. It feels like your heart jumps in your mouth. Your blood pressure goes to 250, and it feels like the top of your head is gonna blow off, and then before it could settle down. A few minutes later, then it kind of settles down some. You expect these things to go off then."
Vance said if there is a 45-minute fireworks show, the first five to 10 minutes are the hardest. Then, it gets better as he becomes more accustomed.
If you live in a neighborhood with veterans, Vance said giving them a heads-up before you set off fireworks can be helpful.
"It's that first one that goes off that you don't hear, or that you don't know that's going off - that's the one that got the big bang. And that's the one that gets everything going inside ya," said Vance. "If they would come over and tell me, 'Hey, we're going to shoot off some big, big heavy stuff out here in a few minutes, so just let you know,' I can sit here and do my thing or whatever, and kind of halfway prepare myself. My heart rate might increase some. My heart might jump up closer to my throat. But I'd settle down in a minute or two."
Fortunately, Vance said he has not really been bothered by the recent fireworks in the county, since they were set far away.
However, fireworks have caused numerous problems within the city of Paducah, said police. As of Thursday, officers responded to more than 120 complaints of illegal fireworks. In one incident, a woman's eardrum was ruptured after a mortar was thrown at her. In another incident, two men were accused of throwing lit fireworks into a moving car, causing the vehicle to be engulfed in flames. Police said people have also thrown fireworks at officers.
Vance said being a Marine is about showing respect, so he hopes that value is practiced throughout the community when it comes to fireworks.
"You got property you don't want tore up. Don't tear up nobody else's.You don't want the loud noises around. You don't want to be hit by a firecracker, don't throw firecrackers at somebody else," said Vance. "Do unto others as you have other do unto you."
While McCracken County does not have a noise ordinance, Sheriff Matt Carter said deputies will continue to enforce complaints the same way they have for years. He said on July 3 and 4, people can use fireworks until midnight. On any other day, people can use fireworks until 11 p.m.
Meanwhile aerial and audible ground fireworks are banned from use within Paducah city limits. Click here to see the full list of banned fireworks.