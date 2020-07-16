Your masks may be causing acne, here's how you can prevent it

PADUCAH — Local health departments and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the masks slow the spread of the virus, they can also contribute to a different kind of break out: acne.
Experts say there are many different factors that can cause acne.
"“It turns out the masks actually increase those factors such as moisture with masks goes up and that interferes with the normal microbiome of the skin,” said Dr. Atif Ahmed, a Gundersen dermatologist, according to NBC affiliate WEAU 13 News.
WEAU says the friction of the mask can lead to acne, similar to an athlete wearing a chin strap, and there are also certain bacteria in the skin that cause blemishes.
“With the increased moisture, we’re seeing that bacteria actually gets a leg up and proliferates even further,” Ahmed said.
“There’s added stress from the current situation the pandemic, the uncertainty of the virus, the financial stressors, so that also is contributing to the acne,” Ahmed
WEAU is reporting that doctors are not recommending people to stop wearing masks, instead they are giving recommendations on how to prevent getting acne from wearing one.
“One — wash your masks regularly if its a cloth mask because the bacteria grows in a mask that hasn’t been washed,” Ahmed explained. “Two — it helps to use a gentle facial cleanser maybe once or twice a day to open up those pores.”
WEAU says dermatologists also recommend over-the-counter acne medicine, as well as wearing non-comedogenic makeup.
WEAU also says experts suggest washing your mask regularly instead of leaving it in the sunlight to kill the virus.
“We use a lot of skincare products like sunscreens, moisturizers and those build up in the mask and the sunlight really does not help that,” Ahmed added.