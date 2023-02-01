It's been an icy, wintry few days in the Local 6 area! Many of you have shared photos with us, showing weather conditions where you are. Here's a look at some of those photos.
top story
Your photos of ice and snow, Jan. 30-Feb. 1
Tags
Leanne Fuller
Web and social media editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...BLACK ICE WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... Any water that remains on area roadways will quickly re-freeze by or around sunset as heating from the sun quickly diminishes. This will result in more widespread black ice formation across the area tonight into early Thursday morning. Secondary roadways will likely remain sleet and ice covered. Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions if traveling this evening through Thursday morning. Remember, if the road looks wet at night, there is a good chance that it may be black ice with temperatures well below freezing.
Currently in Paducah
32°
Sunny
32° / 21°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Icy conditions prompt closure of KY 95 between U.S. 62 and U.S. 68 in Marshall County
- Sheriff's office searching for man reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois
- One lane open on I-24 Westbound following truck fire
- UPDATE: All lanes of I-24 eastbound are back open after a multi-vehicle crash on Cumberland River Bridge near Lyon County, Livingston County line
- Dallas Zoo's missing tamarin monkeys have been found in a closet, and investigators still want to find photographed man, police say
- Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it's for good
- Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
- Ice creates hazardous road conditions in McCracken County, deputies overwhelmed with calls
- Biden lawyer: FBI searching Biden's Rehoboth Beach, home
- Man accused of assaulting Paducah Waffle Hut employee arrested in Illinois
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.