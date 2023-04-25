Could the watch you are wearing end up saving your life?
Current statistics show there are more than two hundred two million people worldwide wearing smart watches. But your fitbit and apple watch can do so much more than relay your messages, play music or track your steps.
Whether it's too fast or too slow, when a heartbeat is off, it may mean trouble.
As Baptist Health Electrophysiologist Matthew McKillop explained, “Patients that develop atrial fibrillation can have pretty severe consequences, specifically as it relates to stroke.”
But, McKillop says patients can now monitor and record their arrhythmias in real time — thanks to their smart watches.
A Stanford study of 400,000 people found Apple Watches were able to correctly identify 84 percent of cases of atrial fibrillation. A smart watch also helps doctors monitor patients pre and post op.
Orthopedic Surgeon and Founder of the Michigan Knee Institute Jeffrey DeClaire says smart watches can "track step counts, stride length, heart rate, and a variety of other data points that we don't normally track as a surgeon.”
He's participating in an Apple Watch study that gives him daily, realtime data on his patients before and after knee replacements.
Diabetics like Sydnie Stephens-Boussard can use smart watches to track monitor their glucose levels, without taking the dreaded pin-prick blood test.
"When I'm going too high, my watch will ding. And then when I'm going too low it'll also ding," she explains.
Other studies suggest wearable devices might also be able to catch other illnesses like the common cold, the flu, or even lyme disease.
One such study found an Apple Watch app that uses artificial intelligence may help detect left-ventricular dysfunction — a type of heart failure.
Additionally, researchers are looking at wearable technology to help detect early signs of infection by detecting changes in heart rate and skin temperature, which increase when the body is fighting an infection.
Some evidence has emerged that the technology could even detect changes that are early warning signs of diseases such as cancer.
They're also becoming popular to monitor elderly family members, since most have detection technology that will call 911 if they take a fall.
Now that the tech is being used, Dr. McKillop says more focus will need to be done on ways to make the health information secure and privacy compliant throughout the healthcare industry.
While research is ongoing, currently there remains a wide gap between having certain health data from a smart watch and knowing what to do with it.
“We need experts at the table as the technology is being rolled out, so we can guide individuals and help them interpret the results,” says Stephanie Griggs, PhD, assistant professor at Case Western Reserve University Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing.