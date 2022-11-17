PADUCAH — Art can be intimidating - but it doesn't have to be.
Paducah's Affordable Art Show is back for the first time since 2017. It's being hosted at the Yeiser Art Center on Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and funds raised will benefit the YAC.
The Yeiser is calling for artist submissions to the show and anyone who lives in or around Paducah is eligible to enter. Works can be 2D or 3D and artists may submit several pieces for consideration.
According to an article posted by the Yeiser, all submissions must be available for purchase and priced under $500.There are several additional requirements for submitted work and you can find more information about them — and important deadlines — by clicking here.
According to the article, the Affordable Art Show was created by YAC board member Nikki May in 2009 and sponsored by the Paducah Renaissance Alliance — now known as Main Street Paducah.
At first, the show was meant to be a way to introduce community members to fine art in a way that was less intimidating, allowing them to explore and engage with artists.
Later, the event raised funds for the Paducah Art Alliance, and then for the YAC.