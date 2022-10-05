GRAVES COUNTY, KY — In an urgent message shared to social media on Wednesday, a west Kentucky sheriff says the fentanyl crisis spreading across the United States has arrived in the region.
Fentanyl recently killed one person in Graves County, Sheriff Jon Hayden says, and caused several others to overdose.
In 2020, more than 56,000 deaths involving synthetic opioids were recorded in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number rose to nearly 70,000 in 2021. According to the CDC, fentanyl makes up about 90% of the synthetic opioids category.
Hayden says an ongoing investigation is showing the beginning of fentanyl's impact locally.
Late Tuesday night, 926 pills worth an estimated $41,000 we're seized as part of a multi-county investigation.
The investigation spanned Graves, Carlisle and Hickman counties, with cooperation from all three sheriff's departments. Authorities say working together is the only way to fight the growing problem.
It was a waiting game.
Hayden says it has been unnerving to watch fentanyl spread across the country, slowly getting closer to home.
“It took a while for it to get here. We were certainly hoping that we wouldn't have that problem here, in western Kentucky,” Hayden says.
Locally, it's impacting people who are seeking out other prescription pain pills.
“Oftentimes it's because of some legitimate injury that they incurred at some point, an injury or possibly a surgery. They run out, so the only alternative they have is to try to buy these illegally,” says Hayden.
The pills seized in the investigation were sold as 30 milligram Percocet pills, but instead of the combination medication containing oxycodone and acetaminophen, the small blue pills contained suspected fentanyl.
“There's no quality control. There's ingredients substituted. Oftentimes, the drug fentanyl is used to manufacture these fake pills,” Hayden says.
That creates an even larger risk for drug users.
“You're literally playing Russian Roulette with your life if you take one of these,” says Hayden.
Hayden says be cautious. Do not take any medication without a prescription or that doesn't come from the pharmacy.
Most importantly, talk with your loved ones about the risks.
“Talk your children. We need to educate the public about the danger. This is dangerous. This is literally life and death,” Hayden says.
Hayden says if you have pills that may contain fentanyl, contact any law enforcement agency. They will take the pills — no questions asked. He says you will not face criminal charges; they just want to get the drugs off the street.
The undercover operation was successful in tracing multiple sources of fentanyl in the area, Hayden says.
Investigators are confident that chain of supply has been stopped in this case. Arrest information will be released later this week.