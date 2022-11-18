CARBONDALE, IL — All they wanted was their 15 minutes of fame — but instead, they got stuck in an elevator.
Two beautiful alpacas from Makanda's Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch got stuck in the elevator with their owners after starring in a segment for the SPIEL TV Show, according to a Thursday release from the studio.
The alpaca's owners — mother and daughter duo Judy and Morgan — shared footage from inside the elevator, where everything seemed to be going pretty smoothly despite the close quarters.
The City of Carbondale Police Department arrived quickly to assist, and everyone was out in no time.
Unfortunately for staff members and emergency officials, alpacas aren't really accustomed to steps — meaning each one had to be carried down two flights of stairs before they could be on their way.
No one was injured during the elevator alpaca-lypse, and the pair went happily back to their home at the Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch.